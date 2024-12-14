10-volume collection of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh's writings released

Patna, Dec 14 (PTI) A 10-volume collection of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh's writings over a span of four decades was released at Patna Book Fair on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the journalist-turned-politician said his work covered his journalistic writings, a major part of which was devoted to Bihar, Jharkhand and other parts of the country, and world.

"I joined journalism in 1977. This is a collection of whatever I have written about society, economics and the world for 40 years till 2017. I would like to thank those who have helped me," Harivansh told PTI Video, after the release of the collection of his writings, titled 'Samaye ke Sawaal'.

Others present on the occasion included former Bihar chief secretary V S Dubey, former state director general of police D N Gautam and ex-director of Khudabakhsh Library, Imtiaz Ahmed. PTI PKD SSS ACD