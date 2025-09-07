10 women from West Bengal held as police bust sex racket at Ranchi hostel

Ranchi Sep 7, (PTI) Ten women from West Bengal were detained on Sunday from a private hostel in Ranchi where a sex racket was being operated, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the girls' hostel in Lalpur, and the women were detained, they said.

"All the individuals were allegedly involved in the sex racket, which was being run from the hostel," DSP (City) Kumar V Raman said.

"Ten women have been detained, and most of them are professionals. All of them hail from West Bengal. The hostel warden has also been taken into custody. This is the first time such a case has been unearthed at a hostel. The broker will also be in police custody soon," he added.

Lalpur police station's in-charge Rupesh Kumar said raids were continuing at some other locations.

"After interrogation, proper action will be taken," he said.