10-year jail term to man in UP for killing wife over dowry, faking death as Covid case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A fast track court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry demand while falsely showing her death as due to coronavirus.

Judge Nishant Singla awarded 10-year imprisonment to Aas Mohammad and also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him.

The court, however, acquitted Mohammad's mother, Shamima, and his brother, Insaf, citing a lack of evidence.

Government counsel Amit Kumar Tyagi told PTI that the victim, Tabassum, aged about 25 years, was strangled to death at her in-laws' home in Shikarpur village under Bhorakala police station on June 6, 2020.

Her body was buried without informing police, with the family falsely claiming she had died of COVID-19.

During investigation, the police exhumed the body from a local graveyard. A post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation, leading to the conviction. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS