10-year-old Bihar girl killed in celebratory firing

Patna, May 18 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was killed in celebratory firing in Chamanpura area in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl, identified as Riya, along with her family members, had gone to attend a birthday party where a bullet hit the minor during the celebratory firing, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-Sadar) Abhinav said.

"The girl and her family attended the birthday party of one Akhilesh Ram's grandson. During the celebratory firing, one bullet hit Riya. She was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, where she succumbed to her bullet injury," the SDPO said.

The police immediately arrested Ram from the spot and recovered two country-made pistols and five live cartridges from his possession, he added. PTI PKD BDC