10-year-old boy killed in road accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died after being allegedly hit by a truck in Maharajpur under Amethi police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

The boy was crossing the road when he was hit by a truck and died on the spot, they said.

The incident took place when the deceased Anmol Yadav, a student of Class 5, went out after returning from school, police said.

The truck driver has been nabbed, they said.

Anmol's father Vinod Yadav has alleged that the police took away the body without showing it to anyone because of which the locals blocked the Amethi- Kakwa road in protest.

Amethi Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Dwivedi said legal action is being taken after sending the body for post-mortem. PTI COR SAB AS AS