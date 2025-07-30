10-year-old boy murdered by father in Delhi's Narela, accused absconding

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father in outer north Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, an official said.

A call regarding the recovery of a child's body with visible injury marks on the neck was received at the Narela police station earlier in the day, he said.

A team was immediately dispatched to the spot in Om Vihar Colony, Bankner.

The child's mother, Komal, from Om Vihar Colony, alleged that she was living separately from her husband, Narender, due to ongoing domestic disputes. She had been residing with her two children since the separation, police said.

In her statement to the police, Komal said that her younger son had left for school in the morning but did not return home by afternoon.

Later in the day, she received a phone call from her estranged husband, Narender, who allegedly confessed that he had killed their son, a senior police officer said.

Police said the boy's body bore injuries on the neck, indicating that he may have been strangled. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Narela police station.

"The accused is currently absconding and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress, police added.