10-year-old boy stuck in 140-feet borewell in MP's Guna, rescue operation on

Bhopal, Dec 28 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday evening and a rescue operation was underway, an official said.

Sumit Meena, the boy, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at Pipliya village, about 50 km from Guna district headquarters, about 5 pm.

He was trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI from the spot.

The borewell is around 140-feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said.

A parallel 25-feet deep pit has been dug to rescue the child, he added.

The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the collector said.

While police and other local agencies)started the rescue operation immediately, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also arrived from Bhopal late in the evening.

Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell, he said.

The family members of the boy turned panicky when they did not see him for a long time. A search was carried out and then they realised that he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said. PTI LAL COR KRK KRK