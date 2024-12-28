10-year-old boy stuck in borewell in MP's Guna, rescue operation on

Bhopal, Dec 28 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday evening and a rescue operation was underway, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Raghogarh area.

Sumit Meena, the boy, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at Pipliya village, about 50 km from Guna district headquarters, about 5 pm.

He was trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI from the spot.

Advertisment

A parallel pit has been dug to rescue him, he said.

While police started the rescue operation immediately, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also arrived from Bhopal, the MLA said.

Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell, he said. PTI LAL KRK