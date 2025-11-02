10-year-old Dailt girl raped in UP's Mathura: Police

Mathura (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A 10-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Mathura district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the survivor and her sister were washing clothes near a well in their village, police said.

The elder sister left early, after which two men arrived and allegedly took the younger sister on their bike to a nearby temple, where they allegedly raped her, according to police.

The accused fled when the elder sister returned and heard the survivor's screams coming from the temple, they said.

The villagers later informed the police, and a case was registered against unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

Additional SP (Rural) Suresh Chand Rawat said CCTV footage is being examined to trace the accused.

He said the survivor was sent for a medical examination, and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR ABN PRK PRK