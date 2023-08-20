10-year-old found with throat slit in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) A day after he went missing, the body of a ten-year-old boy was found with his throat slit in a field in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said.

Anil Banjara went missing on Saturday while playing outside his house in Shahjahanpur, following which his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. Neemrana DSP Amir Hasan said that prima facie the boy was killed by unknown persons who slit his throat with a sharp weapon and also stabbed him in the stomach.

"We have started investigating all angles behind the crime. The accused will be arrested soon," Hasan said.

The DSP said that a case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is underway. PTI AG RPA