10-year-old girl abducted from home in Kerala, robbed of earrings and abandoned in paddy field

Kasaragod (Kerala), May 15 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl sleeping in her house was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of her gold earrings by an unknown man before being abandoned in a nearby paddy field in this northernmost district of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday.

The girl was allegedly abducted from a hamlet which falls under Hosdurg police station limit here.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has sought an urgent report from the police over the shocking incident, and also sought a medical report of the girl.

According to the child's family members, she was allegedly kidnapped from the room of her grandfather after he went out of the house to milk his cows around 3.00 am.

She was found missing from the bed when he came back after some time.

They said the grandfather used to go out after closing the door but never locked it.

The other family members including the victim's father, mother and sister were sleeping in another room in the same house, they said.

Abandoned in a paddy field, the hapless girl knocked on the door of a house nearby and called her father from a phone of the residents there.

Quoting the girl, her family said that an unidentified man had taken her outside the house, threatening to kill her if she raised alarm.

"Her earrings were missing... She said the perpetrator spoke Malayalam," a family member told the media.

Based on their complaint, police registered a case and launched a search to trace the accused. They also pressed into service a sniffer dog in the area as part of the investigation.

"We spoke to the child's mother. We also sought a report from the police in this regard. We assured the family all support and necessary assistance. The girl is said to be OK now," KeSCPCR Chairperson K V Manoj said. PTI LGK ANE