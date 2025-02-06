10-year-old girl dies after being hit by concrete mixer truck; her younger brother among 2 injured

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl died, while her younger brother and a man dropping them home from their school were injured after a concrete mixer truck hit their two-wheeler in Bandra Kurla Complex area in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Platinum Junction in BKC on Wednesday evening, they said.

The deceased girl was identified as Shifa Sohail Sheikh, a Class 4 student. Her younger brother Umar, who studies in Class 2, and Zafar Sikandar Pathan, who was employed by the children's father to drop and pick them up from the school, sustained injuries in the incident, the police said, adding that the driver of the truck, Altaf Farooq Ahmed, has been arrested.

"The children's father had hired Pathan to drop and pick them up from their school based in Bandra in his autorickshaw. But in the last few days, Pathan had stopped going to drop the children in the afternoon in the rickshaw citing action by the police, but he would pick up the brother-sister duo on his two-wheeler after the school," an official of BKC police station said.

Accordingly, Pathan took the children along on the two-wheeler on Wednesday. As they reached Platinum Junction, the concrete mixer truck rammed their two-wheeler, in which Shifa received a head injury and Umar and Pathan were also injured, he said.

All of them were rushed to the Sion Hospital, where Shifa was declared dead. Umar told the police that Pathan was also driving the two-wheeler in a rash manner, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the children's father, a case was registered against Pathan and Altaf on the charges of rash and negligent driving, the official said, adding that Altaf was later arrested. PTI ZA NP