10-year-old girl ends life after mother refuses to take her for outing

Jabalpur (MP), May 23 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday after her mother refused to take her to Bhedaghat, a famous tourist spot in the district, police said.

Advertisment

The girl, a Class V student, had been pestering her mother to take her to Bhedaghat, 10 km away, said a police official.

When the mother refused, the girl went upstairs and hanged herself with the door curtain, said Danvantri Nagar police station's inspector Vinod Pathak.

"Autopsy is being conducted. Further probe is on," he added. PTI LAL KRK