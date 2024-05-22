10-year-old girl found with burn injuries in Karauli dies during treatment; Probe on

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) A 10-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl who was found with burn injuries in suspicious circumstances near her house in Karauli district died during treatment at SMS hospital in Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Brijesh Upadhyaya said that the incident happened on May 9 under Nai Mandi police station and the girl was found with around 60 percent burn injuries around 150 metres from her house.

He said that the girl was admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur the same day and she succumbed to severe burn injuries on May 21.

He said that the girl's statement was recorded with the help of a sign language expert. She was shown photos of some suspects in which she pointed to one man, near whose farm she was found.

The SP said that the man is being questioned though no arrest has been made so far.

He said that the girl did not indicate any sexual assault and doctors also opined that there was no sexual assault on the girl. However, the matter is being investigated to ascertain facts.

The SP said that prima facie, it is suspected that she received burn injuries due to electrocution because she was found near a transformer.

IG (Bharatpur) Rahul Prakash inspected the crime scene on Wednesday and held a meeting with the officials to discuss the progress in the investigation.

According to the initial complaint, no allegation of rape has come to light as of now, he said.

SHO Nai Mandi Ramniwas Yadav said that the girl's skin and clothing samples have been sent for FSL testing.

Meanwhile, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra attacked the BJP government over the incident.

"It is a blot on the civilised society and extremely painful. A 10-year-old girl was found badly burnt after being brutally assaulted but the insensitive BJP government kept sleeping," Dotasra posted on X.

"It is a matter of shame that the police did not take any major action even after 10 days of filing of the FIR. Is this women's safety, will the BJP provide justice to such daughters?" he said. PTI SDA RT RT