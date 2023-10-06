10-year-old girl killed by leopard in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Jhundi village under the Nanpara forest range.

According to the villagers, Rambeti (10) was playing outside her house when she was attacked by a female leopard. The big cat caught hold of the girl by her neck and took her to a sugarcane field. As the villagers rushed to the field, they saw that the leopard, along with its cubs, was consuming the body.

As they raised an alarm, the animals fled the spot, leaving the partially-eaten body behind.

Officials of the forest department, revenue department, police and district administration rushed to the spot on being informed.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer, Bahraich, Sanjay Sharma said traps are being set up to catch the leopard. PTI COR NAV RC