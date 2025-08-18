10-year-old girl murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was murdered at her house here on Monday, police said.

The girl, a class six student, was found dead on a cot in her house with stab wounds on her body, they said. She was alone at home as it was her school holiday when the incident happened.

A senior police official said that at around 1.10 PM on Monday, they received 'Dial-100' call to the Kukatpally Police Station informing them about the incident.

A police team reached the spot. The girl's parents told police that they went to their work at 9 AM after sending their son to school. When the father returned to the house at 12.30 PM to pick up a lunchbox for their son, he found his daughter dead, police said.

The girl's body was sent for a post-mortem. The parents of the deceased girl have so far not raised suspicion on any specific person, the official said. Further investigation is on.