10-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Narela; accused arrested

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, the police said on Thursday. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when the accused, a factory worker, took the girl to an abandoned flat, they said.

"Upon reaching the location, it was found that the victim, a resident of Narela, had been sexually assaulted by the accused, who is her neighbour. He was immediately taken into custody," a senior police officer said.

The girl was provided medical aid, and her statement is being recorded in the presence of counsellors, the police said.

A case was registered under Sections 65(1) (punishment for rape in certain cases) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

