10-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, probe on

Budaun (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here on Friday, police said.

The police identified the accused as Viresh Yadav (35).

Station House Officer (SHO) Udaiveer Singh said that the victim's family filed a complaint and said that the accused lured the minor into a maize field and raped her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and an investigation has been launched, Singh said.

"The accused fled from the spot after the incident. We have formed a team to arrest him," Singh added.