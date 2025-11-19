10-year-old missing boy found dead in well in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 19 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy missing for two days was found dead in a well on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The boy went missing on Monday evening, following which his parents lodged a missing person's complaint at Lesliganj police station.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Lesliganj, Manoj Kumar Jha said, "This morning we recovered the boy's body from a well. It has been sent for post-mortem examination to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH)".

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Verma, a resident of Bahari Ahar village. Police had already received a missing person's complaint regarding him, he said.

The officer added that the well was covered with dry leaves, and a kite was found lying nearby.

Prima facie, it appears that the well was not visible because of the leaf cover, and it is suspected that the boy drowned while flying or trying to retrieve his kite.

Further investigation is underway.