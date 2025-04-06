10-year-old student killed, six hurt in fire incident at Tral in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) A 10-year-old student died and six others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in Hamdan Daarul Uloom at Tral in which one boy -- Yasir Ahmad Gaggi -- died due to asphyxiation while six others were injured, they said.

The officials said the injured persons have been referred to a hospital here for treatment of their burn injuries, adding the blaze was doused by fire and emergency services personnel.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said. PTI MIJ AS AS