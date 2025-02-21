10 years of AAP corruption over, BJP will fulfil all promises: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi minister Ashish Sood said the BJP government will fulfil all its poll promises but will need some time to bring everything "back on track".

Sood, who was inducted into the newly formed Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said ten years of corruption under the AAP had come to an end.

He also said the AAP deliberately did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi and denied the people of the city its benefits.

"This marks the end of ten years of corruption. However, we will need some time to bring everything back on track in Delhi," he told PTI Video.

Sood took oath as a minister on Thursday. He has been assigned with six portfolios -- Education, Higher Education, Power, Urban Development, Home, and Training and Technical Education.

The minister said the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a key initiative of the central government, was approved in the first Cabinet meeting on Thursday. "Now, people of Delhi will also have the opportunity to avail its benefits," he said.

The Delhi government will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government and ensure its full-scale implementation, the minister said.