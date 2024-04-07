10 years of Modi govt is testament to how ‘people-centric’ govts are run: BJP’s Preneet Kaur

Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) BJP candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat Preneet Kaur on Sunday said the ten years of Narendra Modi government is a testament to how a "people-centric" government is run.

Kaur was addressing party workers in Patran in Patiala on Sunday. Kaur, who is a four-time MP from the Patiala parliamentary constituency, said she was getting immense support from people.

"The overwhelming love and support that I am getting from across the spectrum just goes on to show the massive respect that the people have for the development-centric policies of BJP and PM Narendra Modi ji,” the BJP leader said.

It is abundantly clear that the mood of the nation favours Bharatiya Janata Party, she said.

"The 10 years of the Modi government have been testament to how a people-centric government is run. Modi ji has started many schemes that are providing direct benefit to millions of people across the nation,” Kaur said.

Kaur joined the BJP last month, a year after she was suspended by the Congress last year. Her suspension from Congress came soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP.

"The 'Abki Baar 400 Par' slogan is surely going to come true on June 4. This time around, people of Punjab are going to play a bigger role in the Lok Sabha elections and I am sure they will vote for BJP across the state," she said.

Kaur, who was a Union minister in the previous Congress government, exuded confidence that the people of Patiala and Punjab are ready to play a bigger role in "sure shot" victory of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

To a question on the farmers' protest, Kaur said, "In a democratic society everyone has a right to protest and make their voices heard. Our farmers are our 'annadatas' and me and my family, especially Captain Amarinder Singh ji, have always championed their rights and have stood up for them." “As their elected representative, I have always tried to bring their demands to the notice of the central government and will continue to do so in the future," she said. PTI CHS SKY SKY