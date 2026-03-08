10 years on, man wanted for killing daughter lands in J-K Police net

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) On the run for almost 10 years, a man wanted for allegedly killing his 12-year-old daughter here has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Ramesh Kumar from Jhikmau-Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, has been brought to Jammu and Kashmir to face trial, they said.

Kumar assaulted his daughter on July 27, 2016, and later abandoned his rented accommodation in Digiana Puli. The girl died in hospital, Superintendent of Police, Jammu City (South), Ajay Sharma.

A murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station here. However, despite sustained efforts, police could not trace the accused, he said.

Based on reliable information gathered about Kumar's whereabouts, he was finally arrested from south Delhi's Bhati Mines with the assistance of Delhi Police. The accused was living in Delhi under a false identity of Rajbeer Singh, the SP said.

The accused was brought to Jammu and produced before a court for seeking his custody, Sharma said.