100 Atal Canteens to be launched on former PM Vajpayee's birth anniversary: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that 100 Atal Canteens offering nutritious meals at Rs 5 will be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

She said the entire food distribution process will be operated through a digital token system to eliminate any possibility of irregularities.

Under the Atal Canteen scheme, citizens will be provided with clean, hot, and nutritious meals for just Rs 5. The initiative will not only serve as a source of support for economically weaker sections but will also strengthen the principles of social equality and dignity, Gupta said.

In the first phase, Atal Canteens will be opened at 100 locations across the capital. They will be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she added.

The late prime minister's birth anniversary is on December 25.

The chief minister said sites for these canteens have already been identified, and the responsibility of operating them is being entrusted to selected organisations.

An inter-departmental committee has already approved recommendations regarding site selection, menu, distribution system, and management framework.

The menu will include dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti (bread). At each centre, 500 meals will be served in the morning and 500 in the evening.

According to the chief minister, the government will provide subsidies to maintain food quality. Manual coupons will not be permitted. All distribution centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras, enabling real-time monitoring through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) digital platform.

Each kitchen will be equipped with modern appliances, LPG-based cooking systems, industrial RO water facilities, and cold storage.

To ensure the quality of food, samples of meals and raw materials will be tested by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The implementing agencies will also be required to submit monthly reports on food distribution, employee health certificates, fire safety certificates, and valid FSSAI licences.

Gupta said the scheme is a tribute to Vajpayee's deep compassion and concern for the underprivileged.

The Atal Thali Yojana, Gupta said, aims to ensure that no citizen of the capital goes hungry. This is not merely a food distribution scheme, but a determined effort to uphold dignity and strengthen social equality across Delhi, she added. PTI SLB ANM HIG