100 CBSE-based schools, separate cadre for teachers being created in Himachal: CM

Shimla, Oct 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said 100 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-based schools are being set up in the state in the first phase where subject teachers will be appointed and a separate cadre will be created for them while students studying in these schools will have a separate dress code.

During his visit to Mamligh in Solan district on Tuesday, the chief minister announced the upgradation of Mamligh sub-tehsil to tehsil and the opening of a Public Works Department (PWD) sub-division at Mamligh.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 27.43 crore in the Solan assembly constituency. He also laid foundation stones of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding School at Mamligh to cost Rs 16.34 crore and a solar power plant at Kayasu in Mamligh gram panchayat to cost Rs two crore.

He inaugurated the new building of Industrial Training Institute Sayri, constructed at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore, and a forest rest house at Serighat constructed with an outlay of Rs 59 lakh. He also inaugurated the primary health centre (PHC) at Basheel in Mamligh gram panchayat, a statement issued here said.

To boost the confidence of rural students and to prepare them for future challenges, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being opened in every assembly constituency. Construction of such a school has also started in Mamligh, the chief minister said.

While addressing a rally, he took a dig at the previous BJP government, alleging that it was busy transferring teachers throughout the year, which adversely affected the education of children. However, the present government has taken stringent measures to stop this, he claimed.

Sukhu alleged that the schools opened by the previous BJP government were for mere political gains during the last six months of their regime and they have been closed by the present government. "The state government has taken corrective steps to bring qualitative improvements in the education sector," he said.

He said that the previous BJP government focused only on the construction of buildings but did not pay any heed to providing facilities and the staff. The present government is spending Rs 3,000 crore on modern medical technology in the state health institutions, equivalent to AIIMS, Delhi.

"We have adopted zero-tolerance towards corruption," he said, adding that the previous BJP government gave away 5,000 bighas of land for just Rs 14 crore under five customised packages, whereas the actual value of the land was Rs 1,000 crore and also provided free electricity and water to the investors.

He said Himachal Pradesh suffered huge losses after GST implementation and the Union government compensated the state till July 2022. The previous BJP government received an additional Rs 50,000 crore but did not spend it on the welfare of the people, he said, adding that the government was compelled to raise loans to repay the previous borrowings by the BJP. PTI BPL KSS KSS