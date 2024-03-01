100 companies of central forces reach Bengal, another 50 by March 7: Poll official

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) At least 100 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel arrived in West Bengal on Friday, a senior Election Commission official said.

Another 50 companies are expected to reach the state soon, most likely by March 7, the official added.

"The process of deployment of the central forces has commenced. They are primarily here for confidence-building purposes. Another 50 companies are likely to arrive by March 7," the official added.

"Ten companies of CAPF will be deployed in the city. Twenty-one companies will be posted in North 24 Parganas districts. Nine companies are being deployed in South 24 Parganas," he added.

Eight companies of central forces will be deployed in Nadia district while nine will be there in Howrah and Hooghly districts, he added.

More forces will arrive in Bengal after the poll dates are announced, the official added. PTI SCH MNB