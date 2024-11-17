100 cyclists rally 10 km in Kolkata demanding justice for R G Kar victim

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital here in August, 100 cyclists on Sunday paddled for 10 km to reach her workplace in Shyambazar area in the northern part of the city.

Advertisment

Organised by the Abhaya Mancha, a forum of protesting medics of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and civil society members, the cycle rally started from Sodepur Traffic More, not far from the deceased post-graduate trainee doctor's residence in North 24 Parganas district.

Cyclists traversed different points like Belghaia, Rathtala, Dunlop and Sinthir More to reach the Shyambazar five-point crossing about 200 metres away from the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The mother of the deceased who has been named Abhaya (fearless and undefeated) by the protestors handed over a symbolic torch to one of the cyclists as they sought her blessings.

Advertisment

Each cyclist carried one torch during the procession. The cycle rally was organised after the passing of 100 days from August 9, the day the crime was committed.

After reaching the Shyambazar area, they handed over 100 torches to representatives from districts, who would, in turn, carry the same to their respective areas, a spokesperson of WBJDF said.

They also stood on the road at the five-point crossing for 100 seconds, demanding speedy trial of the case, arrest of all those involved in the crime, and paid tribute to the deceased doctor.

Advertisment

"We will not withdraw the movement till we get justice. Otherwise, the soul of our sister will not be at peace. The flame of protests will keep burning till we reach the goal," a protester said. PTI SUS BDC