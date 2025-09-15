100-Day good governance challenge to be launched on Sarpanch Samvaad app from Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 100-Day good governance challenge will be rolled out on the Sarpanch Samvaad mobile application from September 17 to December 25, to mobilise sarpanch-led campaigns nationwide and strengthen panchayats as drivers of grassroots development, Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

The Sarpanch Samvaad mobile application is a digital platform launched by the Quality Council of India (QCI) to create a network of Sarpanchs (village heads) across the country. The app's purpose is to facilitate effective communication, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among grassroots leaders to foster rural development Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, speaking at the Sarpanch Samvaad National Quality Conclave and organised by the Quality Council of India (QCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emphasised that the Sarpanch Samvaad has shown how digital platforms can unite and empower them to share solutions that matter at the grassroots.

"Our next goal is to bring all 2.5 lakh sarpanchs onto this platform, so that every village can progress together on the pillars of swachhata and suraksha, driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," the minister said.

A significant outcome of the conclave was an announcement of the rollout of a 100-Day Good Governance Challenge on the Sarpanch Samvaad mobile application, from September 17 to December 25 (Good Governance Day).

This challenge will mobilise Sarpanch-led campaigns across the country, reinforcing the Panchayats' role as catalysts of national progress, according to an official statement.

The conclave, themed "Viksit Gram se Viksit Bharat", brought together 75 sarpanchs from 22 states for discussions on five thematic areas linked to the Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

The conclave celebrated the onboarding of over 60,000 sarpanchs onto the Sarpanch Samvaad app, creating a nationwide digital community of grassroots leaders. Patil said the next goal was to expand the platform to all 2.5 lakh sarpanchs across the country, the statement said.