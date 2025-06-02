100 days of Delhi Assembly report to be released on June 6: Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday announced that a report of 100 days of the House will be released on June 6.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta also said they are planning to make amendments to Rules Of Procedure and make them at par with the Parliament.

"A draft is ready and the first meeting of the Rules Committee will be held on June 5. We will make our rules at par with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," he added.

Gupta said the Rules of Procedure will have gender neutral language. "We will work to make the language easy. We have also constituted two new committees -- Committee of Welfare of Senior Citizens and Committee of Welfare of Transgenders, whose rules are also being framed," he added.

The last amendment to the Rules of Procedure were made in 2017, Gupta said. PTI SLB OZ OZ