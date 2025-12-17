100 foreigners among 13k arrested in Mizoram in drugs, liquor-related cases in 21 months: Min

Aizawl, Dec 17 (PTI) At least 13,256 people, including 100 foreign nationals, have been arrested in drug and alcohol-related cases in Mizoram in 21 months from January 2024 to September this year, a state minister said on Wednesday.

State Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the department also registered 1,016 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and 12,047 cases under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) or MLP Act, 2025 during the same period.

"A total of 1,563 people have been arrested by the excise department under the NDPS Act, while 10,906 others have been arrested under the MLP Act for selling or manufacturing and importing illicit liquor or illegally consuming alcohol," Hmar told reporters here.

Among the people arrested in connection with drugs and alcohol-related cases, there were 100 foreign nationals, mostly from Myanmar, he said.

Additionally, 787 people have also been arrested in 826 alcohol-related cases under the Mizoram Excise Act, 1973 in three autonomous district council areas in the southern part of the state, he said.

According to Hmar, the department also seized huge quantities of various drugs, including 80.594 kg of heroin, 425.144 kg of methamphetamine, 1.193 kg of opium and 801 kg of ganja during the 21 months.

He said that most drugs, particularly those seized in bulk, were meant for transportation outside Mizoram.

Drugs worth Rs 71.64 crore have been destroyed by the excise department in two years since the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma assumed power in December 2023, he said.

The department also seized huge quantities of illicit country-made liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), imported foreign liquor, beer and illicit fruit wine, according to Hmar.

Mizoram is a dry state where manufacture, consumption, sale and import of liquor is totally prohibited under the MLP Act.

In March, the Mizoram Assembly had passed an amendment Bill to the principal prohibition law introduced during the Mizo National Front (MNF) dispensation in 2019, which sought to allow the manufacture, sale and supply of wine and fruit beer made solely from locally produced agricultural and horticultural products.

Hmar said that the MLP amendment rules were published in the official gazette in October this year and the government has constituted a selection committee headed by excise commissioner to deal with issuance of licenses for the manufacture, sale and supply of local wine and fruit beer.

He said that the government is making massive efforts to curb the growing trafficking and abuse of drugs.

Despite a manpower crunch, officials of the excise department are working round the clock to curb the menace, he said.

He, however, said that the state is still grappling with drug menace despite collective efforts by law enforcement agencies and civil societies.

According to him, 88 people, including 14 females, have died of drug abuse since January this year.

The excise minister said that the four-month crackdown on drug smuggling and addiction launched by the police and excise department in association with Young Mizo Association (YMA) in September under the 'Jericho Operation' banner has yielded positive results.

He claimed that supply of drugs and narcotic substances to the state have steadily declined due to the operation.

He said that the government, in collaboration with NGOs and a church, established a detoxification centre near Aizawl in June for drug users. PTI CORR ACD