100-ft high silo at coal washery collapses in J’khand’s Dhanbad; trapped worker rescued

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 13 (PTI) A 100-foot-tall silo, a cylindrical tower for storing bulk materials, collapsed on the premises of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, a police officer said on Saturday.

A worker, who was trapped under the wreckage, was rescued.

The incident happened at Madhuban washery under BCCL Block-2 area under Baghmara police station limits on late Friday night, Baghmara sub-divisional police officer Purushottam Kumar Singh said.

The matter will be investigated, a BCCL official said.

Baghmara MLA Shatrughan Mahato, who visited the site, said, “There were three silos in the area. The first silo had the entrance for the remaining two. The entrance silo collapsed all of a sudden on Friday night.” A worker, who was working in the third tower, was trapped, the MLA said.

"He was rescued safely by the team on Saturday," Mahato added.