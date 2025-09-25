100 girls receive free HPV Vaccination at UP's Raj Bhavan as part of public health initiative

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Atleast 100 girls received free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination against cervical cancer at an event organised in the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, under the direction of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The public health initiative, held with the support of Prerna Sanstha, combined the traditional ritual of kanya pujan in which 5100 participated. The event aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Patel said daughters face several challenges and empowering them through education, values and health protection is essential.

"Parents must ensure good education and values for their daughters because in the future, as mothers, they will provide the nation with strong and cultured citizens," she said.

Patel also pointed out that Raj Bhavan had taken steps to bring children begging on the streets into the mainstream of education.

"Eighty such children have been enrolled in schools and given skill training. They have immense talent, which needs an opportunity," she said.

Expressing concern over rising cases of cervical cancer, the governor said poor families often cannot afford the HPV vaccine. "Through a special campaign, Raj Bhavan has facilitated free vaccination for more than 50,000 girls, with universities also contributing. This is yielding long-term benefits for their health," she said.

Raj Bhavan also hosts cultural and educational events including garba celebrations, sports competitions, and flower shows for farmers, Patel added, noting that such activities benefit society at large.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said Raj Bhavan had become a unique place where programmes for preserving Indian traditions are organised.

"Despite many security challenges, such events inspire society. The word 'mother' itself is sacred, and today's worship of girls symbolises the same reverence," he said.

Anil Kumar, regional pracharak of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said India is the only country where women are considered embodiments of power and worshipped.

"In Sanatan tradition, women hold the highest position. Protection, education and empowerment of women is not only the responsibility of the family but of the entire society," he added.