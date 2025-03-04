100 GW nuclear power by 2047 ambitious, achievable: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the goal to generate 100 GW nuclear power by 2047 is ambitious and achievable, and state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and its subsidiaries aim to fulfill nearly half of that target.

Addressing a post-budget webinar organised by NITI Ayog, Singh said India's electricity needs are expected to increase four to five times by 2047 and renewable energy sources alone cannot meet the base-load demand.

He said nuclear energy will play a key role in meeting India's energy needs in the future.

Singh, as Minister of State in the PMO, oversees the Department of Atomic Energy.

"Achieving 100 GW of nuclear power will require a focused and determined approach, adding around four GW annually from now onwards," he said, expressing confidence in meeting the goal with proper planning and execution.

He said the Union Budget 2024-25's vision for India's nuclear power expansion has set a target of achieving 100 GW by 2047.

Singh said a major shift in India's nuclear policy is the proposed involvement of the private sector in designing, building, and operating nuclear power plants.

He said that legislative amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, and Electricity Act would be required to enable this participation.

"Opening up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to industry players, boosting investor confidence and encouraging long-term investments," he said.

"NPCIL, along with its subsidiaries, aims to contribute nearly half of the 100 GW target by leveraging domestic and international partnerships," Singh said, adding that the NTPC-NPCIL joint venture Ashwini, has already taken the lead in constructing four 700 MWe PHWRs at Mahi-Banswara.

The minister announced the launch of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) R&D Mission, with the objective of developing five SMRs by 2033.

"These reactors, known for their adaptability, could be deployed in industrial zones, remote areas, and hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel manufacturing," he said.

Singh also underscored the need for a nationwide awareness campaign to address public concerns regarding nuclear energy.

"A much more vigorous and sustained public outreach program is necessary to dispel fears and highlight nuclear power as a safe and clean energy source," he said, urging collaboration among government agencies, private players, and environmental groups. PTI SKU ZMN