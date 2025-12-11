100 institutions, 1 lakh students goal set for Gorakhpur-based 'shiksha parishad'

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) to operate 100 institutions and connect one lakh students with education and skill training by its centenary year in 2032.

He also instructed officials to begin preparations for a yearlong celebration to be held from December 10, 2031, to December 10, 2032.

On Thursday, a day after the celebration of MPSP's 93rd Founder's Week, the chief minister held a meeting with heads of all institutions under the council, and asked its operators to work towards realising the vision of its founders, Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath.

Adityanath, according to a statement, said the centenary year should be "memorable in every sense," urging institutions to prepare a detailed blueprint of events well in advance.

He directed institutions to adopt 100 settlements as 'model bastis,' ensuring development in areas like education, health, sanitation, awareness, and self-employment.

He said that Mahayogi Gorakhnath University can also play a leading role in global competitiveness.

Adityanath set a target of one lakh students, each equipped with at least one employable skill, and at least one student with self-employment. PTI COR ABN VN VN