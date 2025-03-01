100 kg cannabis recovered in Tripura, 3 held

Agartala, Mar 1 (PTI) Three smugglers have been arrested and 100 kg cannabis recovered from their possession, following a joint raid conducted by the Customs department and the BSF in Tripura South district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night at the Lilagarh Tea Garden in the Sabroom subdivision of the district, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the BSF and Customs Department was formed.

The team intercepted two vehicles in the Chhotakhil area and recovered 100 kg of cannabis after searching those, the Superintendent of Customs Department, Elbin Singh, said.

The team detained three individuals and seized three mobile phones, including one iPhone and Rs 1,49,000 in cash from their possession.

Singh said interrogation is on.