100 legislators, including 5 ministers failed to file statement of assets, liabilities to Lokayukta

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) A total of hundred legislators, including five ministers in the state, have failed to file the mandatory statement of their assets and liabilities and those of their family members for the financial year 2024-25, the Karnataka Lokayukta said on Thursday.

Among the legislators, excluding ministers, who have not filed the statement include 67 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and 28 Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

The ministers who have defaulted, as per the release from Lokayukta office -- include: K H Muniyappa: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs; Dinesh Gundu Rao: Minister for Health and Family Welfare; Zameer Ahmed Khan: Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minorities; Rahim Khan: Minister for Municipal Administration; K Venkatesh: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture.

According to the anti-corruption ombudsman, "Since the below mentioned public servants have defaulted in submitting the required statement of assets and liabilities, for the year 2024-25, in spite of the copy of the report dated August 28, 2025, being served on them, within two months of such report submitted to the Competent Authority, their names are hereby published." Minister D Sudhakar is among the five legislators, who have submitted their statements of assets and liabilities after statutory time is over, the Lokayukta added in a release. PTI KSU. KH