100 people rescued after fire engulfs Ahmedabad commercial complex; no casualties

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) At least 100 people were rescued after a fire broke out at an 11-storey office complex in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon though no casualties were reported in the blaze, Fire Department officials said.

Panic gripped occupants of the commercial complex after the blaze erupted on the fourth floor inside a real estate office in Shivalik Highstreet building near the ITC Narmada hotel in the Vastrapur area, they added.

At least 100 people were rescued in an hour-long operation carried out by personnel of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services, Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said.

A total of 13 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

People rushed to the terrace of the building after the staircase was filled with smoke, the officials said.

Visuals shared by the Fire Department showed the real estate office was completely gutted.

The presence of foam seating cushions in the office premises contributed to the heavy smoke, they added. PTI KVM PD RSY