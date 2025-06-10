100 per cent placement for students of defence-focused PG program of NADP

Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) India's first defence-focused PGDM programme at the National Academy of Defence Production (NADP), Nagpur has achieved 100 percent placements and internships, it said on Tuesday.

The NADP, an institution under the Ministry of Defence, offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) program.

Addressing a press conference, NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash informed that 100 percent placements and internships was a testament to the institute's leadership in developing techno-managerial talent for India's defence and strategic sectors.

The program is mentored by IIM Indore.

Students from 2023-25 batch secured 100 percent placements and students of 2024-26 batch secured 100 percent internships and placements with top-tier organizations like L&T Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Jindal Defence and Bharat Forge besides public sector ordnance factories, Dash said. PTI CLS KRK