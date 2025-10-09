100 schools in Himachal to switch to CBSE curriculum from next academic session: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) About 100 schools across the state will have the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum from the next academic session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting of the education department here, he directed the departmental officers to complete all preparations within the prescribed time frame and said that the CBSE-pattern schools would have a distinct colour scheme and students attending these schools would wear uniforms of a different colour.

According to the government, the step to introduce the CBSE curriculum is being taken to elevate education standards in the state, with the plan envisaged to be rolled out in a phased manner.

In the first phase, about 100 schools will be covered. These schools will also be equipped with smart classrooms, and arrangements will be made to provide nutritious meals to students in the school mess, he said in a statement.

The officials of the Education department informed the chief minister that 86 schools which meet the CBSE standards have already been identified, following which he instructed the officials to ensure the remaining schools meet the required criteria soon.

Sukhu also reviewed the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and instructed officials to expedite their development.

Efforts are also underway to establish state-of-the-art colleges in every district to offer quality education and holistic development opportunities to students, he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Director of Higher Education Amarjeet Sharma and other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting. PTI BPL SMV SMV AMJ AMJ