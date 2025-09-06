1,000 drones draw Kerala's culture in sky during Onam fete

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) The three-day drone light show, organised as part of Onam festivities and held 250 feet above the University Stadium here until Sunday, is drawing huge crowds.

King Mahabali, with a glittering crown on his head, strode majestically in the evening skies over the city as a fleet of a thousand drones wove spectacular aerial images of the festival. This turned out to be a showstopper for tourists and the public on Thirurvonam day here on Friday.

The drone light show is part of the Onam week celebrations of the state Tourism Department.

It will conclude on September 7, an official statement said here on Saturday.

The specially designed 20-minute event, with LED lights onboard drones, is a moving tribute to Kerala's heritage, weaving together the state's traditions, legends, and modern aspirations, it said.

The stunning show opens with the resounding Chenda and Kombu, the percussion, echoing the rhythm of Kerala's festive spirit, before welcoming the mythical King Mahabali, whose return marks the essence of Onam according to legends.

The tapestry of images includes Kerala's iconic Vallam Kali boat race gliding across the skies, while the martial art form Kalaripayattu and the graceful Mohiniyattam dance showcase the state's artistic and martial prowess, it said.

The show displays the elaborate Kathakali mask, a cultural emblem, before highlighting Kerala's progress through the Vizhinjam Seaport and the mythical grandeur of the Jatayu Earth Centre, the world's largest bird sculpture.

The performance culminates with a portrait of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wishing everyone "Onashamsakal" and the luminous Kerala Tourism logo.

So far, the event has elicited an overwhelming response from tourists and the public alike, who turned up to the capital city to celebrate Onam and also witness the stunning visual spectacle that was visible in a four-kilometre radius of the stadium, it said.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas and Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty watched the drone light show on Thiruvonam day.

Riyas said this is the first time that such a drone light show featuring 1,000 drones is being held in the capital city.

He added that the drone light show will provide a unique experience to the visitors, besides adding a new charm to the week-long Onam celebrations.

Global leading drone technology company BotLab Dynamics, which has set the record of hosting India's largest drone light show with 1,000 drones at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 29, 2022 for the Beating Retreat ceremony, is orchestrating the September 5-7 event, the statement added. PTI LGK ADB