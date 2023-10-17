1,000 kg ganja, van, car worth Rs 3.5 crore seized; 4 held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Two notorious ganja peddlers were among four persons apprehended here on Tuesday and a total of 1,000 kg of ganja, one van and a car, all worth Rs 3.5 crore were seized from their possession, officials of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) said.

Advertisment

The sleuths of TSNAB along with Bollaram Police, while conducting vehicle checking at Bollaram in view of upcoming assembly elections in the state, apprehended the four persons and seized the narcotic drug from them, TSNAB Superintendent of Police (West) D Sunitha Reddy said in a release.

As per the directions of the main accused, the lorry driver and cleaner went to Malkangiri in Odisha in the van recently and loaded 1,000 kg of ganja in it and the main accused joined them with his car at Rajahmundry and got four bags containing 80 kg ganja.

The main accused started escorting the van and informed another ganja peddler to join them on the city’s outskirts, the TSNAB officials said.

While the accused persons were proceeding in the car and the van carrying ganja, the sleuths of TSNAB along with Bollaram Police apprehended them along with the narcotic drug, van, car and four cell phones all worth Rs 3.5 crore and registered a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act-1985, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH