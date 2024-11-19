1000 new general coaches to be added in 370 trains by November end: Railway Board

New Delhi, Nov 19 ( PTI) The Railway Board will complete the process of adding 1000 more general coaches in 370 trains by the end of November to help accommodate one lakh more passengers daily.

The Board, in a press statement, said on Tuesday that 583 general coaches have already been introduced in several trains.

"The process to add the remaining coaches is going on in all rail zones and divisions across the country. It will be completed by the end of this month," a senior Railway Board official said.

He added, "We have started planning and making preparations to tackle the festive rush of Holi next year in 2025." According to the Railway Board, it has planned to introduce 10,000 non-AC coaches in the next two years after which over eight lakh more passengers can travel on a daily basis.

"Manufacturing work of these coaches are going on in Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala on a war footing so that the deadline can be met, " the official said.

He added, "All these 10,000 coaches are of LHB category that ensures advanced safety features and passenger amenities." PTI JP HIG