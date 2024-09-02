1,000 playgrounds across UP to be dedicated to football: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) In line with the Indian Football Association's goals, 1,000 playgrounds are being established across Uttar Pradesh to promote the sport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.
He made the announcement while addressing the audience as the chief guest at the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal football match, held at KD Singh Babu Stadium under the Chief Minister's Cup in the state capital, according to an official statement.
The chief minister also emphasised the government's commitment to sports, mentioning that over 500 athletes who won medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships have been directly recruited to government jobs.
"This support will continue in the future," he added.
Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his leadership for the "remarkable growth" in sports in the country over the past decade. The 'Khelo India' initiative, championed by the prime minister, has been a key driver of this progress, he said.
"In line with the Indian Football Association's goals, 1,000 football-specific playgrounds are also being established," the statement quoted him as saying.
"Inspired by the PM's vision, Uttar Pradesh has aligned itself with this mission, charting a new course by constructing playgrounds in all 57,000 gram panchayats across the state," he added.
The chief minister said, "Additionally, the state is developing mini stadiums in its 825 development blocks and full-scale stadiums in all 75 districts, he said, these developments are on priority for the government." Adityanath said the Indian Football Association envisions dedicating one stadium in every district and 18 divisions specifically for football, and the government fully supports this initiative to advance sports activities.
"Uttar Pradesh has made significant contributions to the world of sports. Legendary hockey players like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu hailed from the state, with the latter having this stadium named in his honour. Uttar Pradesh has also made notable strides in football," he added.
He highlighted that two players from Uttar Pradesh in the Indian hockey team have excelled in the Paris Olympics.
Last year, hockey player Lalit Kumar Upadhyay was appointed as Deputy Superintendent (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh Police, and soon, hockey player Raj Kumar Pal will also be recruited as a DSP, Adityanath stated.
State minister Girish Yadav, Indian Football Association President Kalyan Chaubey, Uttar Pradesh Krida Bharati President and Legislative Council Member Avnish Kumar Singh, former Legislative Council Member Mohsin Raza, and state Sports Director RP Singh, among other top dignitaries were present on the occasion, the statement added.