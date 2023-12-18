10,000 experts to showcase 'peace-creating technologies of consciousness' near Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Experts from 118 countries will convene near Hyderabad from December 29 to January 13 to showcase "peace-creating technologies of consciousness" such as transcendental meditation.

The event at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad is being held by the Global Union of Scientists for Peace.

"With conflicts and wars escalating, there is an urgent need for a new approach. The assembly proposes a coherence-creating group of experts in these technologies of consciousness that can prevent war and conflict at a cost lower than a single day of war," said Dr. Tony Nader, a neuroscientist and the chairman of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace. The assembly will mark the initiation of an endeavour to establish a permanent peace-creating group of 10,000 for the entire world with the potential to forge lasting global peace, he said.

The 10,000 experts gathering near Hyderabad are proficient in specific advanced technologies of consciousness such as transcendental meditation and transcendental meditation-Sidhi programme as elucidated by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a statement from the Global Union of Scientists for Peace said. PTI PLB NSD NSD