10,000 litres of vanaspati ghee seized in Jaipur in anti-adulteration drive

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Nearly 10,000 litres of vanaspati ghee was seized in Jaipur on Wednesday under the state's anti-adulteration campaign, officials of the Medical and Health Department said.

Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala said a team led by Chief Medical and Health Officer (Jaipur I) Dr Ravi Shekhawat conducted a raid at a factory in Kukarkheda Mandi on suspicion of adulteration and seized 9,853 litres of vanaspati ghee.

The Food Safety Commissioner said that during the drive, a sample of chilli powder was taken from a provision store in Vikas Nagar Industrial Area (VKIA), where 150 kg of chilli powder was also seized.

Further action will be taken after the laboratory test reports of the samples are received, the official said. PTI SDA VN VN