10,000 people displaced by violence resettled in Manipur: Chief secretary

Imphal, Dec 30 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Tuesday said that nearly 10,000 people, who have been displaced because of the ethnic violence in the state since May 2023, have been resettled.

He said that the government has initiated measures for phased resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Rs 573 crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package, announced in the 2025-26 Manipur Budget by the Centre.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands became homeless in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state which is under the President's Rule since February this year.

The chief secretary also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of displaced persons who have endured severe hardships due to the law-and-order situation affecting certain districts of the state.

In a statement, Goel said, "Since November 2024, a marked reduction in incidents of violence has provided the opportunity for the government, in collaboration with security agencies and the IDPs themselves, to pursue a phased resettlement process." With the support of Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government continues to provide essential support within relief camps, and additional support extends to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities through rural employment guarantee schemes and other Self-Help Group (SHG) initiatives.

Goel also said that a State Level Committee, chaired by the chief secretary, was formed to monitor, coordinate and ensure timely implementation of all activities related to the rehabilitation and resettlement of the IDPs within the state.

"Till date, approximately 10,000 IDPs from more than 2,200 households have been resettled, and another 4000 houses are at various stages of construction for resettlement," he said.

Goel said the state government along with the state police, Central Armed Police Force, Assam Rifles and the Army, is establishing security posts in villages to guarantee the safe return of families.

"Ensuring the safety of returning families remains the highest priority, and the government will not compromise security for expediency. While adequate security measures are being undertaken by the state government, effective people-to-people communication should be established as a confidence-building measure, and without that, resettlement should not be rushed," he said.