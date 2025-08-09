10,000 performers to present Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' in Nov: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) More than 10,000 performers will present Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' in November in the lines of the record-setting Bihu and Jhumoir performed earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said here on Saturday.

''After the massive success of Bihu and Jhumoir, it's time for Bagurumba to take the centrestage. Come November, over 10,000 performers will display this beautiful dance to the entire world and add more glitter to our Bodo community's heritage'', the CM posted on 'X'.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora chaired a meeting with officials to review the preparations to take the dance form to the global stage through the 'Mega Bagurumba' performance.

A record number of 10,000 performers from 26 districts will participate in the event.

The meeting reviewed the status of costumes, instruments, master trainers, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended both the Bihu performance, where 11.304 dancers and drummers created Guiness Book of World Records in April 2023, and the Jhumoir in February this year. PTI DG DG MNB