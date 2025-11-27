10,000 youths to get jobs on Friday as J’khand govt completes one-year: CM Hemant Soren

Ramgarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said appointment letters will be distributed among more than 10,000 people on November 28, marking the completion of one year of his government.

Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28 last year, after the JMM-led alliance stormed to power for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

“Our government is completing one year on Friday. On this occasion, we will provide jobs to over 10,000 youths,” Soren said at an event to mark the 68th death anniversary of his grandfather Sobaran Soren, at Lukaiyatand ground in Ramgarh district.

The CM said self-employment opportunities are also being created in the state.

“The government is working on a vision to make Jharkhand prosperous and even better than Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat, by 2050,” he asserted.

Soren urged people to come together and play their part in the overall development of the state.

“I have been saying that our government operates from villages, and not from Ranchi. We need to strengthen the rural economy and make farmers prosperous,” he said.

“People need to be aware of the various government schemes so that they could avail the benefits. We have to shut the doors for middlemen and I need people’s support for that,” the chief minister said. PTI SAN RBT