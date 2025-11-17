1,001 illegal Bangladeshi nationals deported since January: Mumbai Police

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Police have registered 401 criminal cases against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in Mumbai and deported 1,001 of them since January this year, officials said on Monday.

Police detained suspects from various areas after verifying visa violations and gathering evidence. They were shifted to Pune before being flown on special Indian Air Force flights to the Bangladesh border and handed over to security forces, an official said.

The scrutiny of seized documents revealed that several Bangladeshi immigrants had prepared fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards.