10.18 females screened for cervical cancer till July 20: Health ministry

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Out of an eligible population of 25.42 crore females aged 30 years and above, 10.18 crore have been screened for cervical cancer till July 20 this year, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said efforts have been made to improve the current proportion of cervical cancer screening in the country.

In a written reply, Jadhav stated that though health is a state subject, Centre has strengthened cancer prevention efforts through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and through promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level.

Initiatives to increase public awareness about Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) like cervical cancer and promotion of healthy lifestyles include the observation of National Cancer Awareness Day and World Cancer Day, and the use of print, electronic and social media, he said.

Under the National Health Mission, states and Union Territories are provided funds to carry out awareness creation activities, he added.

A population-based initiative for screening, management and prevention of common NCDs including cervical cancer has been rolled out through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as a part of the comprehensive primary health care under the National Health Mission, Jadhav said.

The cervical cancer screening for women aged 30 to 65 years. It is conducted once in five years by trained health workers using Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid at public health facilities, including the Ayushman Arogya Mandir sub-health centres and primary health centres. The positive cases are referred to higher centres for further diagnosis, the minister said.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) conduct risk assessment of individuals in the specified age group by using Community-Based Assessment Checklist forms and bring them to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for screening of cervical cancer and other common NCDs.

The ASHA workers also make public aware about the significance of early detection through regular health check-ups and screenings.

The Union health ministry had launched an NCD Screening Campaign from February 20 to March 31 this year to achieve universal screening of individuals aged 30 years and above, Jadhav said.

The campaign was conducted nationwide at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other healthcare facilities under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, he stated.

"As per National NCD portal, as on July 20, 2025, out of an eligible population of 25.42 crore females aged 30 years and above, 10.18 crore have been screened for cervical cancer," Jadhav said.